Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Son

Published:

Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the sad passing of his twin son after his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a twin boy and girl.





Taking to his Instagram page he wrote in a joint post with his partner;





"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.





"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.





"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."









Share This