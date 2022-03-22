Woman Sets 10 Year Old Daughter Ablaze

Published:

A mother of five, Aisha Tijani, has been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly setting her daughter ablaze.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by one Moroof Ayinde.

The complainant told the Police that he lives in the same apartment with the suspect who allegedly set ablaze her 10-year-old daughter.

According to him, the woman was upset because the daughter took a phone she (the woman) had seized from one of her children from where she kept it and gave it back to the child, from whom the phone was seized.





The police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi told newsmen in Abeokuta that following the report, the DPO Mowe division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno, quickly moved to the scene with the detectives and got the suspect arrested.





Oyeyemi said the victim was badly burnt and rushed to a nearest hospital from where she was referred to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital for proper medical attention.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have been separated from the father of the children, explained to the police that she didn’t know what came over her when she was carrying out the wicked act,” he said.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

