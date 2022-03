Published:





Newly sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo has said his predecessor, Willie Obiano left N300million cash and a debt of over N400billion as at December 2021.

Soludo made this shocking revelation in a national television program on Arise TV on Tuesday.





According to Soludo other financial details from January to date are still unavailable but will be made available as soon as possible because they’re public documents.





Share This