Director Defence Information Visits NUJ National President

Published:

The Director Defence Information Major General Jimmy Akpor and his team today 22nd March, 2022 visited the NUJ National President Comrade Chris Isiguzo at the NUJ National Secretariat, Abuja.

In his remark Maj Gen. Akpor said they were at the NUJ National Secretariat to seek enhanced partnership and collaboration with the media.

Maj Gen Akpor who uelogised the NUJ and Nigerian Journalists for their efforts and doggedness in reporting activities of the Military and stabilizing the country through balanced, effective reportage, intelligence and information sharing appealed to the the media not to relent in living up to their professional best practices.





Maj. Gen Akpor who was accompanied on the visit by Navy Commodore Mohammed Wabi, Group Captain Emmanuel Iheoma and Maj. ST Uba thanked the NUJ President Isiguzo for hosting them at a very short notice, saying that the Chief of Defence Staff is commitment to more robust collaborations with the NUJ and the media across the federation in fighting the war against insurgency and continued stability of Nation.





In his response, the NUJ President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo thanked the Director Defence information Maj. Gen Jimmy Akpor and his entourage for their visit; saying that the media could be regarded as the oxygen of any country without which no nation can survive. Comrade Isiguzo commended the efforts of the Military in combating the hydra-headed terrorism activities and other insecurities in all the geo-political zones across the federation, saying that the media will continue to work hand in glove with the Military in achieving vibrant social development, peace and security in Nigeria.









Share This