Presidency To PDP: You’ll Die If You Wish Nigeria Something Worse Than EndSARS

Published:

The Presidency on Tuesday said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will die, “as envisaged by one of its presidential aspirants”, if its only wish for the country is an agitation worse than EndSARS because of the current situation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this in a statement titled “Destabilization: PDP Gives Itself Away”.

He urged the PDP to rather work for harmony and cohesion in the country instead of thinking about the outbreak of an uprising worse than EndSARS, which he said signified murder, mayhem, mass destruction and cannibalism.

He said the PDP had given itself away as being interested only in the destabilisation of the country to sneak its way back to power.

Adesina said: “Less than 24 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) raised alarm about sinister plots by some elements to cause disorder in the land, using the energy crisis as a smokescreen, the PDP issued a statement, saying; ‘Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.’

“Which patriotic political party or organization ever threatens its country with anarchy, social upheaval and disorderliness, except one still smarting from its snout being yanked from the honeypot, as happened to PDP in 2015?

“But we wish to remind the now tepid opposition party that it was Nigerians that gave it the boot seven years ago, and those same Nigerians have not forgotten the travails they experienced, at a time the country was awash with money: no power, no infrastructure, insurgents ran riot round the nation, and our collective patrimony was looted blind. Those same Nigerians are not ready for another PDP misrule, not now, and perhaps not for a long time to come.

“Rather than plot and encourage “agitation worse than October 2020 EndSARS,” which it may well be conceiving, the PDP should work for harmony and cohesion in the country, if it ever understands such concept.

“EndSARS signified murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism. PDP now wishes Nigeria something worse.

“A presidential aspirant of the PDP has warned that the party would die by 2023, unless it wins the Number One position in the country. And die it would, if the party wishes the country nothing except something worse than EndSARS.”

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, had in a statement issued on Sunday, warned that there was a limit to what the people could bear under an administration that remained arrogant, inhumane, unconcerned and insensitive to their plights occasioned by its misrule.

“Is it not an unpardonable dereliction of duty that while the nation is in turmoil and agonizing under a collapsed national grid, protracted fuel crisis, distressed aviation sector, plummeting currency, crippled production and commercial activities, President Muhammadu Buhari remains aloof and “absent” as always?

“The failure by President Buhari, who also doubles as the Minister of Petroleum Resources to take immediate action, other than the snobbish stance by his Presidency that “heavens will not fall” because of fuel scarcity amounts to daring Nigerians to do their worse.”





Share This