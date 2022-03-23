2023 Elections Will Determine Future Of Nigeria.. Peter Obi

Published:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, took a swipe at the 2023 Presidential election and concluded that the elections will not only be the toughest election the country has ever had but that it would also determine the future of Nigeria.





The former Governor of Anambra state who was speaking to Party members in Minna, Niger State on Sunday said that the Party has no anointed candidate for now as being insinuated but assured that whoever emerges as the Presidential candidate of the Party democratically will receive the overwhelming support of all members of the Party.





According to him, the next election will determine the future of Nigeria urging the people to elect people who are competent and capable to deliver in their campaign promises.





“This next election will determine the future of Nigeria. It will be unfortunate if the election does not go well. Nigeria is more important than all of us, we must ensure that we build a better place for us all,” he remarked.





Obi expressed optimism that the PDP will resolve the issue about zoning for the 2023 Presidential candidate amicably.





He said, “Our party is yet to sort out the issue about zoning but I know that it will be resolved amicably. I am not going to preempt what is going to be done but whatever it is, we will all respect the party’s decision.”





In his own contribution, Niger state Chairman of the Party, (PDP), Barrister Tanko Beji also declared that there would be no anointed candidate in the party as campaigns for various elected positions for the 2023 elections begins.





According to him, “anyone who thinks he or she would be highly favoured in the Party should jettison the idea as a level playing ground would be given to all candidates vying for all positions.





“We Will provide an enabling environment for all aspirants at the state and federal levels. There will be no anointed candidate from the Governor, Senate, House of Representatives or House of Assembly. Every PDP member in the state who think they have what it takes will be given a level playing ground”, he declared.





He said the ground is fertile for the PDP to take the leadership position at the state and federal levels.





