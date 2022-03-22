Peter Obi Pledges Support For African Philosophy In UNN

Published:

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained that it is a noble act for one to appreciate teachers and educators who have positively impacted their lives, saying that such will not only motivate the teachers but also serve as a lesson in gratitude to the younger generation.

Obi made the remarks at the 80th birthday symposium of the father of African Philosophy, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, held recently at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

He explained that people like Prof. Nwala should be celebrated by society for their positive impact. “These are the kind people that should be emulated and celebrated in order to position the country on the path of rapid development.

“Prof. Nwala remains one of those scholars that should be celebrated and emulated in Nigeria, unfortunately, we live in a country where people don’t celebrate knowledge, ideas, scholarship. We are in the era of knowledge based economy and development. Nigeria needs to appreciate knowledge and invest more in education, so that we can move the country forward.

“For me as a student who passed through the tutelage of Prof. Nwala, I remain his son and I celebrate him everyday,” Obi said.

Obi further emphasised the importance of African Philosophy while promising to mobilise resources in building a home for African philosophy in the university.

