Abducted Ondo Businessman Escapes After Killing Two Kidnappers

A man, identified as Idowu Shaba, has reportedly escaped from the den of his abductors while the kidnappers had fallen asleep in the forest.

The victim, who is a cocoa dealer and a yet unknown lady was said to have been kidnapped on his way to Ido Ani at Ose Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, for a church programme, when the hoodlums waylaid them on the road and dragged them into the bush.

A source narrated that, after the abduction, the kidnappers had demanded N10 million ransom from the victim’s family before they escaped.

According to the source, Shaba had pretended to be deep asleep, snoring heavily in the night.





He said, “After the abductors saw that the victims had slept off, they too fell asleep. Shaba seized the opportunity to carry their weapons and used their sharp cutlasses to kill two of them and wounded another who ran away.

“He took his abductors’ Ak-47 rifles, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons in their possession and he used the opportunity to rescue the other lady and both escaped.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident but said the victim escaped but did not kill the abductors.





“The victim did not tell the police that he killed the abductors. He just said he escaped while the kidnappers had fallen asleep,” the PPRO explained

