PDP Will Lose Abia If It Fields Anothet Ngwa Man In 2023 ...Former Senate President Wabara Warns Ikpeazu

Former Senate President, and the Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT, Dr. Adolphus Wabara, has warned that PDP might get a protest vote in Abia in 2023, should the party fail to cede its governorship ticket to his Ukwa clan or Abia North zone.





He argued that if Ukwa clan should not be considered because it belongs to Abia South senatorial zone where power currently resides, “then power should move back to Abia North where it started from in 1999”.





Wabara specifically warned that any attempt to make another Ngwa man succeed the incumbent Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who is also an Ngwa man would be counterproductive for PDP.





The former Senate President who said he was raising the alarm because of his love for PDP, advised Abia PDP leadership not to toy with the Abia Charter of Equity and zoning arrangement for which the party is known.





He said that anything short of allowing power to come to Ukwa or rotate back to Abia North in 2023 would spell doom for PDP.





Wabara predicted that Abia might fall for the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, should PDP fail to do the right things and on time too.





He advised Abia PDP to borrow a leaf from the party’s national leadership which recently approved to set up a 37-man committee on zoning so as not to jeopardize its electoral fortunes in 2023.

