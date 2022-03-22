2023: S/South PDP Govs Forum Meet In Uyo, Insist On Power Shift To South

Published:

This was the communique issued by the Forum after its meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on Monday

On this 21st day of March 2022, Stakeholders of the South South zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, met in Uyo Akwa Ibom State and resolved as follows:





1. That the zone is committed to the enthronement of true federalism in all ramifications, both in principle and practice.





2. That the zone is worried over the prevailing state of insecurity across the country and calls for more concerted effort to enhance the operational efficiency of the security architecture. It therefore resolved that the zone reiterates it's demand for creation of state police.





3. The zone frowns at the continuous and unlawful violation of the Niger Delta Development Commission Act by the use of Sole Administrator in the management and running of the agency and calls on federal government asa matter of urgency to immediately constitute a Governing Board.





4. The zone also demands that the forensic audit of the NDDC be made public and implemented without further delay.





5. The zone is also fully in support of the provision of the Southern Governors Forum that the next President of Nigeria comes from the Southern part of Nigeria.





6. That the zone commends the PDP governors of the South South for putting the region on the world map through the development projects being initiated and commissioned regularly.





7. The zone also resolved that NNPC should recognize the region in siting infrastructural projects as being implemented in other regions.





8. The zone also frowned that despite the contributions of the zone to the economy of the nation, stakeholders are worried and frowns at the fact that there is no existent of federal presence by way of projects in the region, including the non completion of the East-West road.





9. The zone commends the government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel for making the hosting of the summit amemorable one .

We so submit.









