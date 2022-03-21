UMAHI FOR PRESIDENCY 2023: WHAT GREAT NIGERIANS ARE SAYING. ( VIDEO)

Published:





Nigerians of all works of life have offered heartwarming testimonies about the performance credentials of the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha) and they are in one accord on the extra-ordinary ability, rare passion for service, innovative leadership, special gift of service delivery of Governor Umahi and his capacity to build Nigeria of our pride.





Opposition forces saw these insuppressible testimonies and plotted unconstitutional removal of the Governor. But God who dwells in the heart of men and women of goodwill will not let Governor Umahi down. Nigerians have demonstrated unwavering support to Governor Umahi and resentment for the judgement that targeted at unconstitutional removal of the Governor and for this Governor Umahi is eternally grateful to Nigerians.





