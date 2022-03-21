Sunshine Queens Goalkeeper Dies Day After Training

Sunshine Queens FC of Akure has lost its goalkeeper, Elizabeth Johnson.





A statement by its Media Officer, Femi Atolagbe, described the incident as “shocking” as the deceased had trained with the rest of the squad on Saturday at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.





“It is heartbreaking; Sunshine Queens lost one of its Goal Keepers, Elizabeth Johnson, moments ago.





“She was hale and healthy and trained with the team yesterday at the Ondo State Sports complex, Akure.





“She earlier in the day said she was feeling feverish and dizzy.