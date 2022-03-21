Police Suspends Issuance Of Tinted Glass Permits

Published:

Police Spokesman CSP Muyiwa Adejobi says the Police has suspended all issuance of tinted glass permits





This was his post on his verified Twitter handle

"No police man should demand your customs papers. No. Except they are on joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks. And for now, we have suspended issuance of tinted glass permit, so we dont expect our men to disturb Nigerians on this.





We are to stop any vehicle with tints, search d vehicles, and its occupants, but not to delay him for not having tinted glass permits. Report them if u are so delayed so that we ask them questions."

