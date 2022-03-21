NIMASA DG Speaks On His Kaduna Governorship Ambition

Published:

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, has said he has not formally declared for the Kaduna State governorship race.

However, the DG noted that he has not ruled out the possibility of heeding the clarion call of his people if they deem him fit..

While fielding questions from newsmen in Zaria, Dr Jamoh said even if he is convinced to contest for the seat ‘it will not be a do or die affair’.

The DG said, “I will not insist that I must be the governor by hook or by crook. But I will like to serve my people and deliver to their maximum expectations.”

He added that many individuals and groups from the 23 local councils in the state are still consulting with him so that he can contest.

Dr Jamoh said his stance will be made known very soon when he has finished with his consultations.

The DG NIMASA further said what his foundation is doing is separate from any political ambition, as it has been in existence in the last two years.

“Jamoh foundation is aimed at improving the social condition of people especially the downtrodden as part of my little way of giving back to the people what they gave to me.





“It provides educational succour to the youth, conduct medical outreach and provide agricultural support to the citizens,” he said.

















