Breaking : Willie Obiano Granted Bail by EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has granted a former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, bail.

Chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this on Monday in an interview with journalists in Abuja on the sideline of 5th Annual General Assembly (AGA) of the Network of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa (NACIMA).

Bawa, however, said the former governor had yet to perfect his bail conditions and as such, he is still in the custody of the commission.

Obiano, was nabbed on Thursday at about 8:30pm by the anti-graft agency at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos when he was reportedly on his way to the United States of America.

He was subsequently transferred to the headquarters of the commission, where he was quizzed for days over alleged mismanagement of N42bn and inflated contract.





