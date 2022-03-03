Timaya Breaks Silence Over Arrest

Published:

Popular singer, Inetimi Timaya Odon better known as Timaya, has finally broken his silence after being accused of hitting a lady with his car and running away.It was earlier reported that the victim’s sister took to social media to accuse the singer of knocking down her sister and fleeing the scene. She disclosed that the singer hit her sister’s car and when she came down to confront him, he drove off and in the process, injured her.She disclosed that her sister was hospitalized after the incident and shared videos of her bloodied face and knee to back her claim. She also accused Timaya of blocking her on Instagram when she confronted him on the platform.Emerging reports have it that the singer has now been arrested by officials of the Nigerian Police Force. A video circulating online captures the moment he was whisked away. Watch hereMeanwhile, the singer took to Twitter this morning to share a tweet, which seems like a reaction to the allegation levied against him. According to him, he doesn’t have evil intentions towards anyone.He wrote, “Me no get bad mind for Nobody” with a sad face emoji.

CKN News cannot comfirm if he has been granted bail or not as at the time of going to press

This was the post by the lady's sister initially on the incident

"“Timaya is heartless; he drove away while the lady was still holding on to his side-mirror”



Share This