Court Remands Oduduwa Uni Owner Rahman Adedoyin In Prison Over Death Of OAU Student, As Son Remains At Large





An Osun state high court sitting in Osogbo has remanded Rahman Adedoyin and six other suspects in prison over the death of Timothy Adegoke.

Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, the presiding judge, gave the order on Thursday during the arraignment of the suspects.

Adedoyin is the Chairman of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Osun State, the last known place that Timothy Adegoke was said to have lodged prior to his death.

Adegoke, an MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, allegedly died under suspicious circumstances at the hotel.

Adegoke, who has since been buried, had arrived Ile-Ife to write his examination and lodged in the hotel before meeting his death, it was alleged.