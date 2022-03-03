Thursday, 3 March 2022

Court Remands Oduduwa Uni Owner Rahman Adedoyin In Prison Over Death Of OAU Student, As Son Remains At Large

Published: March 03, 2022


 

An Osun state high court sitting in Osogbo has remanded Rahman Adedoyin and six other suspects in prison over the death of Timothy Adegoke.
 
Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, the presiding judge, gave the order on Thursday during the arraignment of the suspects.
 
Adedoyin is the Chairman of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Osun State, the last known place that Timothy Adegoke was said to have lodged prior to his death.
 
Adegoke, an MBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, allegedly died under suspicious circumstances at the hotel.
 
Adegoke, who has since been buried, had arrived Ile-Ife to write his examination and lodged in the hotel before meeting his death, it was alleged.
 
Adedoyin’s son, who is also a suspect, is still at large.


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: