Ukraine Crisis: Evacuation Of Stranded Nigerians Moved By A Day

The evacuation of Nigerians stranded over the crisis between Russia and Ukraine has been postponed.The exercise, which was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, has now been postponed till Thursday.No official reason has been given for this development.Daily Trust had reported how President Muhammadu Buhari approved the sum of $8.5 million to evacuate at least 5,000 Nigerians who are stranded as a result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.A joint memo on the money meant for the evacuation of Nigerians now in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland were presented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as that of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, announced this Wednesday after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.Dada said three aircraft, two from Air Peace and one from Max Air airlines, would run as many shifts as possible to facilitate the evacuation of those who were currently on the ground.

