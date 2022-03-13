Strike : ASUU Meets Today , Warns Labour Minister, DG NITDA Over Unguarded Comments

Published:

ASUU President Prof Emmanuel Osodeke has confirmed that the union will be meeting later today to review its one month strike but won't disclose the venue 'for security reasons'.





The Union declared one month warning strike on 14 February to drive home its demand for better living conditions among others.





Meanwhile the University teachers' union has accused Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige and DG, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa of misleading members of the public over the ongoing test of its suggested payment platform, UTAS.





This is contained in a statement signed by ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke on Sunday.





The DG had after last week's Federal Executive Council meeting said the University Transparency Accounting System, UTAS, developed by the Union, failed its integrity test.





But ASUU said on Sunday the test was still ongoing and that UTAS had passed 529 out of 687 tests representing 77 per cent performance.





The union warned that it would make public the reports of the two technical teams if the alleged misinformation continues.

