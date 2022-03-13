Ready, Set, Glo… As Afro Dancers Dance Into The Finals In Episode 6

Published:

The Glo Battle of the year Nigeria reality tv show enters its 6th episode with 24 afro dancers hoping to dance their way to the regional finals and then to Lagos where the megastar millions await.





Commenting on the second episode featuring afro dancers, show host Do2tun described their amazing leg work and scintillating displays as nothing but “poetry in motion.”





Fans and viewers are in for some thrilling moments as the 6th episode airs on Saturday March 12 on GloTV, Globacom’s streaming app with repeat broadcasts on other channels:





African Magic Urban, Sunday 3-4 pm; NTA, Sunday 8-9 pm; AIT, Tuesday 9-10 pm; African Magic Family, Tuesday 10-11 pm; African Magic Showcase, Tuesday 5-6 pm;.





In Abuja we will find out whether David will have the wiles to take down the goliath standing in his way in the form of the very talented Angela whose stage presence is amazing.





In Benin, we will discover whether the odds will fall in favour of the aptly named Favour Andrew or will he lose to Alekey?





In Kaduna it will be a straight up battle between Texture and Afrobum as well as Fynest and Izzy Twist. Viewers will have the opportunity to judge for themselves how well the KD afro dance scene is.





South African returnee, Young Mike has a unique opportunity to show his parents that they are doing the right thing by supporting his dance career as he battles Benjamin in the Enugu semifinals.





Those who watched episode 5 will be wondering whether it will be an all-girl and all boy semi-finals in Port Harcourt. Tune in on Saturday and find out.





In Lagos, the undisputed home of Afro dance, DC Vorious will take it again from the pulpit to the dance floor with supreme faith in God as he goes head to head with Geazy while Richie will battle Wavy for a chance at snagging the riches promised by Glo’s mega millions.





Episode 6 promises to bring the heat and leave fans and viewers thoroughly entertained.

