A lady who gave her name as Joy Benson from Bayelsa State has been found in Lagos

The lady who spoke in a viral video trending on social media according to the narrative was on her way to Church only to find herself at Jakande Estate Isolo

She was seen walking around naked before the community clothed

She cannot relocate her home or any of her relatives names

Members of the community are asking her relatives to come to Jakande Estate Isolo Lagos to pick her up

