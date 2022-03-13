‘I Have Not Declared Abba Kyari Innocent,’.....AGF Malami

Published:





Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied exonerating a suspended police officer, Abba Kyari.





Kyari has been linked to alleged internet fraud, money laundering, kidnapping and drug trafficking.





Malami had said that a prima facie case of money laundering had been established against the former commander of the now-disbanded Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).





Malami then seemed to recant this position earlier today, saying that there was no evidence of money laundering against Malami.





But the AGF has made another ‘clarification’ through a spokesperson, Umar Gwandu.





The minister noted that there appears to be a “misunderstanding” regarding his latest comment on Kyari’s alleged crimes.





Malami said the case was in progress and that his office only requested “further probe in relation to some aspects of the investigation”.





Malami maintained that “no conclusion has been reached in the direction of the absence of evidence relating to the First Report”.





“The issues were raised for further investigation with a view to cover the field in the investigation in order to arrive at an informed decision”, the statement explained.









