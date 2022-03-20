Soludo Visits Ekwulobia Prison , Donates N1m To Inmates

Published:

The Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR, the First Lady of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo, the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Speaker Anambra House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Victor Okafor, the Deputy Speaker Anambra House of Assembly, Hon Pascal Agbodike, the SSG, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, the Deputy Chief of Staff/Chief of Protocol, Hon Chinedu Nwoye Glamour and other government officials today Sunday March 20th 2022, visited prisoners and Warders of Ekwulobia Prison.





The Comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service Anambra State Command, Patrick Chukwuemeka FSI enlightened the audience that the business of the Nigerian Correctional Service is to transform lives so they can return back to the society as positive resources. He pleaded with Mr Governor to provide the enabling environment so prisoners can come out as viable resources to the state.





Mr Governor, Prof C.C. Soludo assured the prisoners that something new will happen after his visit. He told them that his Government is APGA Government, "Onye aghana nwanne ya" and Government for the poor. He encouraged them that their present situation is only a phase that shall pass away. The Governor during his speech had a brief chat with two prisoners facing charges for alleged murder who have spent up to 15 and 13 years behind bars respectively.





He assured the prisoners a new system will be set up and one of the first assignment is to review and complete all lingering trials. He revealed he shall visit other prisons because the agenda is also part of his plans. He walked around the prison facility to see its present condition and promised them in the next 2 to 3 weeks, every leaking roofs and damaged infrastructure shall be renovated. He also revealed his plans to look into the long outstanding unavailability of power supply by providing a giant solar device and television sets where inmates can watch football, news, movies, religious activities and entertainment for leisure and establishment of ICT centre for digital skills. He gave them N1 million for their general welfare, reminding them the gesture is from his personal pocket.

