Corps Marshal Distributes Food Packs Palliatives To Staff Of RS6.1 Rivers

Published:

The Corps Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr BO Oyeyemi as part of his efforts to alleviate hardship being faced by staff of the Corps, on the 15/03/2022 send food packs to staff of Rivers State Command and it's Component.





The food packs sent through the Zonal Commanding Officer ACM CB Nkwonta Esq fwc was received by the Sector Commander Rivers Command Corps Commander Salisu Umar Galadunci BA Hons MLCJ rss on the 15th March, 2022. The food meant to assist staff get relief so as to be able to carry out the Corps daily duties with ease. The food packs were distributed to grass root operations staff at Sector and Component Commands as directed.





In their responses after receiving items the staff were highly elated and very appreciative of the kind gesture. On their behalf the staff asked the Sector Commander to send their utmost regards and appreciation to the Corps Marshals and the entire Management for the magnanimity having them in their thoughts. They prayed to Almighty God to give the Management more grace and wisdom to steer the ship of leadership of FRSC into the right direction.





The Corps Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr BO Oyeyemi as part of his efforts to alleviate hardship being faced by staff of the Corps, on the 15/03/2022 send food packs to staff of Rivers State Command and it's Component.





The food packs sent through the Zonal Commanding Officer ACM CB Nkwonta Esq fwc was received by the Sector Commander Rivers Command Corps Commander Salisu Umar Galadunci BA Hons MLCJ rss on the 15th March, 2022. The food meant to assist staff get relief so as to be able to carry out the Corps daily duties with ease. The food packs were distributed to grass root operations staff at Sector and Component Commands as directed.





In their responses after receiving items the staff were highly elated and very appreciative of the kind gesture. On their behalf the staff asked the Sector Commander to send their utmost regards and appreciation to the Corps Marshals and the entire Management for the magnanimity having them in their thoughts. They prayed to Almighty God to give the Management more grace and wisdom to steer the ship of leadership of FRSC into the right direction.

Share This