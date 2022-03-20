Man Eulogises Police Officer Who Found And Returned His Missing Items

A Mobile Police officer who delivered my lost wallet and rejected a token on 19-03-2022





This officer, Sergeant Samson found my wallet containing my ATM cards and other valuables in a bus. He went to my bank and begged to obtain my phone number, he was obliged after several attempts. He delivered the wallet with all the contents to me yesterday, 19th March 2022 and he was offered a token for the selfless service but I was shocked when he rejected the token he was given.





He was so friendly and calm. I can't believe we still have this type of officers in Nigerian Police.





Please help me thank him. This is phone number 0803 732 2776