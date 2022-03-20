Father Of 4 Arrestd With 20.75kg Black Liquid Cocaine At Abuja Airport

Published:

For the first time in history, a 52-year-old father of four children who claims to be a businessman, Okeke Adolphus Anayochukwu has been arrested with black liquid coca!ne at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA Abuja by operatives of the NDLEA.





Okeke was arrested with 20.75 kilograms of the black liquid cocaine on Tuesday 15th March upon his arrival at the Abuja airport onboard Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha, Qatar to Abuja.





The liquid was discovered upon search of his two luggages stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32-makeup mascara, which tested positive to coca!ne.





Married with four children, the indigene of Oraifiti in Akwusigo local government area of Anambra State claims he was a businessman dealing in children wares before delving into the illic!t drug business.





He claimed he met the person who gave him the consignment to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of Two Million (N2, 000,000) Naira at a drinking joint in Brazil.













Share This