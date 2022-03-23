Presidency Accuses PDP Of Plotting To Use Fuel Scarcity To Destabilise Country

Published:





The Presidency has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to destabilise the country.

It also accused some figures within the main opposition party of masterminding the current energy crisis facing the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman Debo Ologunagba, had surmised that the current situation of things in the country was parlous.

The main opposition paid particular attention to the lingering fuel scarcity nationwide, blaming the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the situation and warning it could lead to grave reactions from the citizens.

“The PDP has given itself away as being interested only in the destabilisation of the country, peradventure it could then sneak its way back to power.

“Less than 24 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) raised alarm about sinister plots by some elements to cause disorder in the land, using the energy crisis as a smokescreen, the PDP issued a statement, saying: ‘Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS, if not addressed immediately.’

“Which patriotic political party or organisation ever threatens its country with anarchy, social upheaval and disorderliness, except one still smarting from its snout being yanked from the honeypot, as happened to PDP in 2015?





“But we wish to remind the now tepid opposition party that it was Nigerians that gave it the boot seven years ago, and those same Nigerians have not forgotten the travails they experienced, at a time the country was awash with money: no power, no infrastructure, insurgents ran riot round the nation, and our collective patrimony was looted blind. Those same Nigerians are not ready for another PDP misrule, not now, and perhaps not for a long time to come.

“Rather than plot and encourage ‘agitation worse than October 2020 EndSARS’, which it may well be conceiving, the PDP should work for harmony and cohesion in the country, if it ever understands such concept.

“EndSARS signified murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism. PDP now wishes Nigeria something worse.

“A presidential aspirant of the PDP has warned that the party would die by 2023, unless it wins the Number One position in the country. And die it would, if the party wishes the country nothing except something worse than EndSARS,” the Presidency said.

