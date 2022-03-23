Forget Zoning For Now If You Want To Win Presidency In 2023...Tambuwal Warns PDP

Published:









In what appeared a repudiation of the zoning arrangement, Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has told the leadership and stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to choose between zoning of its presidential ticket and winning the election.

The Governor, who is eyeing the presidential ticket of the PDP, also said that no single zone can win the presidency alone.

Tambuwal’s position appeared a veiled response to the insistence by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, that the PDP presidential ticket be zoned to the Southsouth region.

He spoke in Abuja on Tuesday during a meeting with former principal officers of the National Assembly.

The meeting was in continuation of his consultative engagements to garner support for his aspiration.

He urged those clamouring for zoning to consider the demographic composition of the country and the trend in past election results

