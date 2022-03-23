Prison Wardens Give Strike Notice

Published:

Prison warders in Nigeria have threatened to go on strike in protest of low pay and poor working conditions.

The warders allege that the government is more concerned with the welfare of inmates and the state of correctional facilities across the country than their wellbeing.

They are now demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari create a welfare committee to look into their plight, claiming that they lack a service commission and effective representation in the National Assembly.

