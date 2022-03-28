Popular Comedian Osama Loses Wife Few Weeks To First Wedding Anniversary

Published:





A Nigerian comedian and on-air personality, Osama Akpunonu, has lost his wife, Mildred Maurice.

The grieving entertainer took to his Instagram page to announce the death of his wife who he referred to as “My world.”

Though he did not revealed what led to her death, he said she died on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Osama had earlier posted a picture of his wife with the caption, “Goodnight my wife.”

Also sharing their wedding pictures, he expressed his grief, lamenting that their wedding was less than a year.

He wrote, “Wedding that never saw any anniversary; got married May 15, 2021… She died March 26, 2022…God bless your soul my world.”





Osama is a Jos-based comedian who has gained fame in the entertainment industry.

The Edo born entertainer has worked with several top comedians including AY, Basket Mouth, Nedu Wazobia, Julius Agwu, among others.

He has his own comedy show titled ‘Rhythm of Laughter’.

Share This