We Abduct School Pupils In Lagos , Moved Them To Ibadan For Money Rituals ..Kidnapper Arrested In Lagos Today Confesses ( Video)

A suspected serial kidnapper and ritualist was today arrested in Lagos

The suspect who gave his name as Temisayo Olafisoye during interrogation admitted abducting several school pupils in Lagos State in the past and moved them to Ibadan where they were used for money rituals

His accomplice, one Kayode Akinnola escaped

According to what CKN NEWS learnt they came to popular Mind Builders School at Omole Estate phase 1 to kidnap pupils when they ran out of luck .

He admitted kidnapping and killing so many school pupils that he couldn't recollect the number

