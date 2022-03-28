Gov Umahi Congratulates APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu

Published:

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE





1. It is with a deep sense of responsibility that we felicitate with the brand new National Chairman of All Progressives Party (APC), *His Excellency, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu* and all the members of the National Executive Committee that emerged at the just concluded National Convention held in Abuja dated 26th November 2022.





2. Your Excellency, we view your emergence as National Chairman of our great Party as a critical national imperative for the furtherance of the ideals of our great Party and for enhanced nation-building. We have no doubt that with your wealth of experience and charming intuition, your leadership shall engender the unity of purpose and resourcefulness required for us to achieve a deeper political and economic breakthrough in our Party's vision to give our Nation the best leadership. We are pretty sure that the vibrancy of your leadership shall be the greatest nightmare of the opposition Party which subjected our nation to 16 years of misrule including its Presidential aspirants who spring out unconscionably with no development agenda for the nation.





3. Our profound gratitude goes to the President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leader of our great Party, *His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR*, for the infinite will of his leadership to build consensus desired to take our Party to the Next Level of democratic governance.





4. We commend highly, the leadership of the immediate past Caretaker National Extra-ordinary Executive Committee of our Party ably led by *His Excellency Mai Mala Buni* , Governor of Yobe State and the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum, *His Excellency Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,* Governor of Kebbi State for anchoring a stronger and broader party structure and constitution that will resonate a political leverage in our determination to continue to provide the democratic leadership of the nation for years to come.





5. We commend the new leadership of our great party to Almighty God to prosper the regime with His wisdom and success that will continue to keep our great Party in lead even beyond the 2023 General Election.





6. Please, Your Excellency, accept always the assurances of the affectionate considerations, esteemed regards and best wishes of the government and people of Ebonyi State.

Once more congratulations





*Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE*

Governor of Ebonyi State

Share This