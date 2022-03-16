Police Arrests Suspected Masterminds Of Anambra Funeral Reception Killings

Published:

The Anambra state Police Command has paraded nine persons in Awka for cultism and other crimes.

The suspects were said to be in connection with cultists attack on chairman of Tricycle Owners Association near Unizik junction Awka on the 14th of December last year, which led to his death, cultists gang attack on mourners in a funeral party at Ebenebe, in Awka North Local Government Area on the 26th February, 2022, which claimed many lives.





Others are suspected to be in connection with Tuesday, 15th March, 2022, cult group attack on Unizik vigilante group at Miracle Junction, Ifite-Awka.





Exhibits recovered from the suspects include two AK-47 rifles, three pump action guns, three locally made Beretta pistols, one locally made chief revolver pistol, nine AK-47 magazines, two battle axes, and assorted ammunition for the firearms.





A Mercedes Benz V-Booth with registration number, Lagos HC 661 AAA, with which the gang was operating, was also recovered by the police.





Also, the police command during the exercise paraded six suspects involved in the indecent assault and public disgrace of a lady at Aguleri recently, who was accused of causing her husband's death through infidelity.





Parading the suspects at the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID, in Amawbia, Awka South Council Area, the Anambra state Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Eworo Echeng who assured the police commitment towards protecting lives and property of Ndi Anambra, said that investigations are still on, and the suspects will be charged to court for the law to take its cause on them.





He warned against jungle justice which he said is becoming the order of the day in the state, saying that people should desist from taking laws into their hands, as according to him anyone caught, will be brought to book.





CP Echeng further revealed that the command operatives on stop and search exercise along Enugu-Onitsha expressway, on the 23rd February this year, arrested one Mr Awoke Friday and Chukwuemaka Ezuma trafficking a large quantity of 250mg tramadol and other prohibited drugs, saying that they are now under the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, custody.

