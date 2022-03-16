US Embassy Commends EFCC Over Arrest of Alleged Fraudster Wanted By FBI

Published:

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the role it played in the arrest of a Nigerian fraudster wanted by the FBI

This was a post by the Embassy

" With justice as our mutual priority, we congratulate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for partnering with the FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation and arresting long-time wanted suspect, Osondu Victor Igwilo, for fraud conspiracy, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft."

Igwilo was declared wanted for allegedly defrauding a University in US of over $1.4m

Share This