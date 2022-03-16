Breaking : Veteran Publisher And Founder Of Zik Award Emeka Obasi Dies At 58

Published:

Prince Emeka Obasi, publisher of Hallmark Newspaper, a business, policy and finance daily newspaper, is dead

It was gathered that Obasi, a veteran journalist and public relations expert, died on Wednesday March 16, 2022, after a protracted illness.

He was aged 58.

The Abia State born award winning journalist and former Commissioner for Information, Abia State, had been battling a health challenge for the past eight years.

He is the founder and executive secretary of Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the Zik Prize in Leadership Award

He was the founder of several Newspapers including National Mirror which he eventually sold to Mr Jimoh Ibrahim

Share This