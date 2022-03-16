Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Breaking: Senator Patrick Osakwe Dies In London At 73

Published: March 16, 2022



Senator Osakwe who represented Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State from 1999 to 2007 has been reported dead.


A Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Media, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success who made this know  on his verified Facebook page confirmed that Senator Osakwe died in a London hospital 


Ossai expressed his condolence to the Late Senator's immediate family and the Ndokwa Nation which he hails from.


According to him, "Senator Osakwe died in a London hospital this evening (15th March, 202 at the age of 73.


"Patrick Enebeli Osakwe was a Nigerian senator who represented Delta North Senatorial District in Delta State. He became a member of the Nigerian Senate in 1999, and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007", he added.


