Alleged Fraudster Arrested In Lagos For Defrauding American University Of $1.4m

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, reserved ruling on the bail application filed by one Kolawole Adedayo Erinle till March 21, 2022.





Erinle, was arraigned alongside his firm, Rinde-Remdex Nigeria Limited, on March 11, 2022 by the EFCC, on an amended three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of $1,410,000 (One Million Four-Hundred and Ten Thousand United States Dollars).





The defendant is alleged to have defrauded the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences (KCUMB) in the United States of about $1,412,509 USD.

