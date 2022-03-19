Police Arrest Landlords For Attacking LASG Officials In Ajao Estate

Published:

The State government issued the following statement on the matter:

"The Lagos State Government has strongly condemned the attack on its officials by thugs while on enforcement activities/removal of an illegal PFS in Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

"According to the General Manager of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike, a joint team of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had gone to remove the illegal construction at 1, Robinson Gbagi Street, Ajao Estate when suddenly some thugs armed with guns, cudgels, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons stormed the area and started shooting at officials and in the process causing mayhem in the area.

"Speaking further, Mr. Osinaike said that one of LASBCA operatives who was macheted on his head and shoulder had been rushed to the hospital while others who sustained various forms of injuries are presently receiving first aid."





