Obi Of Awka Gives Obiano's Seven Days To Apologise To Bianca , Appease The gods

The Obi of Awka Ancient Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, the Eze Uzu 111 of Awka, Obi Austin Ndigwe, has given the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, Mrs Ebele Obiano, seven days ultimatum to appease the gods of the land, for fighting widow of late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, or face serious consequences.





Obi Ndigwe, said that by fighting the widow, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, has desecrated Awka land, according to the custom and tradition.





The monarch in a press release he signed and distributed to journalists in Awka, on Friday, said he has given Mrs Obiano seven days to publicly apologise to the entire Igbo people or face serious consequences.





He said the actions of the wife of the former governor was sacrilegious, and that as the monarch of the town, he will have to appease the gods of Awka land to avoid calamities.





The monarch also said: “She should also tender an unreserved apology to the new Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo for her disgraceful conduct during his inauguration. The same should go for the chief judge of the state who was conducting the swearing-in when she descended.





“This grave sin was committed in the land of Awka which is known for peace and unity. Therefore, as the traditional ruler of the people and chief custodian of our culture, I am under obligation to perform some sacrifices to cleanse our land of this filth and pollution and to appease the gods.”





The Obi of Awka said he has long spoken with Bianca Ojukwu who told him that what angered her was that Mrs Obiano walked up to her and called her unprintable names, including querying her presence at the swearing-in ceremony.





Ndigwe added that Mrs Obiano’s action was not only against Mrs Ojukwu, but against the late Ojukwu, who is the founder of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who his widow came to represent.





“It must be pointed out that Bianca was not at that ceremony as Bianca, but as a direct representative of our late father and leader, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, her late husband who pioneered APGA".

