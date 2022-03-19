AGF Malami Vows To Effect Court's Order On Amended Electoral Act

Published:

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation says it will give effect to the Court judgment which noted that the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is a nullity.

The said part of the law and will be treated accordingly in line with the judgment.

The judgment of the Court will be recognized by the Government printers in printing the Electoral Act.

The Act will be gazetted factoring the effect of the judgment into consideration and deleting the constitutionally offensive provision accordingly.

This is in line with the dictates of chapter 7, Part 4, Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on enforcement of decisions that makes it a point of duty and obligation on all authorities and persons to have the judgment of the federal High Court, among others, to be enforced.

Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu

(Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice)

Friday 18th March, 2022.

