Enyinnaya Abaribe Loses Out As Abia PDP Zones Governorship Ticket To Central and North Senatorial Districts

The Abia State Peoples Democratic Party said it has zoned the 2023 governorship position to Abia Central and Abia North Senatorial Districts of the state.

In a late night release by the state party chairman, Rt. Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere, the party said the resolution came “after wide consultations with leaders and stakeholders of the party, including the 17 Local Governments of the state and a subsequent meeting of the State Working Committee and the entire Executive Committee.”

The release directed “that all those from the above mentioned zones and who are aspiring for the position of Abia State Governor should liaise with the party for presentation to the state elders between today 26th March, 2022 and latest 30th March, 2022.

“By this press release dated 26th March, 2022, the issue of the legendary Abia Charter of Equity which recommended power rotation among the three senatorial zones has finally been discarded in the state.

“With the agreement by the founding fathers of the state, it is the turn of Abia North Senatorial zone to produce the next Abia governor, having gone round the zones starting with Abia North, Central and Abia South currently holding the power.”

However, there are moves by kinsmen of the state governor to ensure that they control the seat of government for another two-term tenure of eight years.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is from Abia South where the current Governor Okezie Ikpeazu comes from

