Kidnapped Newly Married ABU Female Student Regains Freedom

Published:





A post-graduate student of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, Halimat Oguntoyinbo, who was kidnapped about three weeks ago has regained freedom from her abductors.

It was reported on Saturday, March 19 that Halimat was kidnapped on March 5 by bandits who wore military camouflage and halted an 18-passenger bus she boarded at Jere section of the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The 28-year-old newly-married graduate of Geology had gone to the university to perfect the presentation of her final M.Sc project when she was abducted

Share This