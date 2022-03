Buhari's Candidate Abdullahi Adamu Emerges As APC National Chairman ( Full List )

This is the full list of the 79 members of the newly elected National Executive of APC which was arrived through consensus

1. National Chairman: Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa State)





2. Deputy National Chairman (North): Senator Abubakar Kyari (Borno State)





3. Deputy National Chairman (South): Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State)





4. National Secretary ..Iyiola Omisore ( Osun )





5. Deputy National Secretary: Festus Fuanter (Plateau State)





6. National Vice Chairman ((North Central): Mu’azu Bawa Rijau (Niger State





7. Deputy Vice Chairman (North East): Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State)





8. National Vice Chairman (North West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State)





9. National Vice Chairman (South East): Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu (IMO State)





10. National Vice Chairman (South South): Chief Hon Victor Ton Gladom (Rivers State)





11. National Vice Chairman (South West): D. I. Kekemeke (Ondo State)





12. National Legal Adviser:Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina State)





13. National Treasurer: Uguru Matthew Ofoke (Ebonyi State)





14. National Financial Secretary: Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa State)





15. National Organizing Secretary: Suleiman M. Argungu (Kebbi State)





16. National Welfare Secretary: F.N. Nwosu (Abia State)





17. National Publicity Secretary: Felix Morka (Delta State)





18. National Auditor: Sen Abubakar Maikafi (Bauchi State)





19. National Women Leader: Dr Betta Edu (Cross River State)





20. National Youth Leader: Abdullahi Dayo Israel (Lagos State)





21. Special (Persons With Disability) Leader: Tolu Bankole (Ogun State)





22. Deputy National Legal Adviser: Barr Ibrahim Salahu (Kwara State)





23. Deputy National Treasurer: Hon Omorede Osifo (Edo State)





24. Deputy National Financial Secretary: Hamma-Adama Ali Kumo (Gombe State)





25. Deputy National Organizing Secretary: Chidi Duru (Anambra State)





26. Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi State)





27. Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Dr Christopher Akpan (Akwa Ibom State)





28. Deputy National Auditor: Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo State)





29. Deputy National Women Leader: Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba State)





30. Deputy National Youth Leader: Jamaluddeen Kabir (Zamfara State)





31. National Ex-officio (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara State)





32. National Ex-officio (North East): Sirajo Dahuwa (Bauchi State)





33. National Ex-officio (North West): Aliyu Ahmed Yako (Kano State)





34. National Ex-officio (South East): Rt. Hon. Agunwa Anekwe ((Anambra State)





35. National Ex-officio (South South): Hon. Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa State)





36. National Ex-officio (South West): Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti State)





37. Zonal Secretary (North Central): Yakubu Muhammad Adamu (FCT)





38. Zonal Secretary (North East): Muhammad Wali Shettima (Yobe State)





39. Zonal Secretary (North West): Bello Goronyo (Sokoto State)





40. Zonal Secretary (South East): Azosu Innocent Itafa (Ebonyi State)





41. Zonal Secretary (South South): Dr Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom State)





42. Zonal Secretary (South West): Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti State)





43. Zonal Legal Adviser (North Central): Hadiza Aliyu (Kogi State)





44. Zonal Legal Adviser (North East): Dauda Chakpo (Taraba State)





45. Zonal Legal Adviser: (North West): Bashir Usaini Dutse (Jigawa State)





46. Zonal Legal Adviser (South East): Mayor Ogbona Ernest (Ebonyi State)





47. Zonal Legal Adviser (South South): Nil





48. Zonal Legal Adviser (South West): Ismail Kolawole Majoro (Oyo State)





49. Zonal Organizing Secretary (North Central): Ahmed Attah (Kogi State)





50. Zonal Organizing Secretary (North East): Abubakar Adamu Musa (Taraba State)





51. Zonal Organizing Secretary (North West): Salisu Uba (Zamfara State)





52. Zonal Organizing Secretary (South East): Dozie Ikedife (Anambra State)





53. Zonal Organizing Secretary (South South): Blessing Agbome (Edo State)





54. Zonal Organizing Secretary (South West): Lateef Ibirogba (Lagos State)





55. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North Central):John Okoho (Benue State)





56. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North East): Lamido Muhammed (Gombe State)





57. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North West): Musa Makafiya (Zamfara State)





58. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South East):Augustine Onyedebelu (IMO State)





59. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South South): Nil





60. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South West): Ayo Afolabi (Osun State)





61. Zonal Women Leader (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara State)





62. Zonal Women Leader (North East): Zainab Abubakar Alman (Gombe State)





63. Zonal Women Leader (North West): Hadiza Shagari (Sokoto State)





64. Zonal Women Leader (South East):Mimi Uchenna Diyoke (Enugu State)





65. Zonal Women Leader (South South): Caroline Owugha (Bayelsa State)





66. Zonal Women Leader (South West): Yetunde Adesanya (Ogun State)





67. Zonal Youth Leader (North Central): Zubairu Aliyu (Kwara State)





68. Zonal Youth Leader (North East): Jason Baba Kwaghe (Adamawa State)





69. Zonal Youth Leader (North West): Abdulhamid Umar Muhammed (Kano State)





70. Zonal Youth Leader (South East):Ikenna Anyalewechi (Abia State)





71. Zonal Youth Leader (South South): Ebimobowe (Delta State)





72. Zonal Youth Leader (South West): Kolade Lawal (Ondo State)





73. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (North Central): Laho Lazarus Audu (Benue State)





74. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (North East): Muhammed Baba Isa (Yobe State)





75. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (North West): Lawal Na Rago (Kano State)





76. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (South East): Dr Nwachikwu Stanley Chinedu (Imo State )





77. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (South South):Edet Asia (Cross River State)





78. Zonal Leader of Persons With Disability (South West): Mashood Erubami (Oyo State)