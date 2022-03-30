Dangote Loses Senior Manager To Kaduna Train Attack

Published:

The Secretary General, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Musa Lawal Ozigi and the Kwara state branch chairman of the union, Comrade Akin Akinsola, were among victims of the Kaduna train attack.





A statement by TUC president, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, said they were on their way to Kaduna for an official assignment slated for Tuesday 29 March, 2022.





While expressing sadness over the development, Olaleye urged government at all levels to brace up by ensuring the safety of Nigerians.

“Comrade Ozigi served in the capacity of General Secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC for almost two decades before he joined the Congress in 2012. Comrade Akinsola was a staff of Dangote Flour Mill under OLAM. They were both seasoned Trade Unionists.

“We call on government at all levels, especially the Federal Government to rise up to the occasion to stop the killing of innocent Nigerians. As it stands, nowhere is safe now – we cannot travel by air, road is not safe and neither is the rail. Is Nigeria a failed state? It is unfortunate.





“The Congress condoles with the families and friends of our comrades and the good people of Kogi State for this irreparable loss. May God rest their souls.”









Share This