Breaking : 20 People Fleeing Bandits Attack Drown In Niger State

At least, twenty people, including women and children, drowned in Guni-Zumba river while fleeing due to an attack by bandits.

The victims escaped when bandits attacked Guni and Kurgbaku communities of Munya Local Government Area of Niger state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning when bandits simultaneously invaded the two communities, forcing the locals to flee.

Sources said the victims were crossing the river to Zumba and Gwada IDP camps through the boat.

Shehu Abubakar, a resident, told our that the boat was loaded beyond capacity, forcing it to capsize in the middle of water.

“Bandits invaded our communities this morning, and in an attempt to flee, some people drowned in Guni-Zumba river. Due to overloading, the boat capsized in the middle of the water. For now, we don’t know the number casualties because we have not been able to rescue anybody but I can tell you that over 20 people, including women and children, were involved.”

He decried lack of security presence in the area.

Michael Madaki, another resident, said, “Bandits attacked Guni community in Munya LGA of Niger State, the villagers trying to escape but their boat capsized.”

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, did not respond to calls and a message sent to him

