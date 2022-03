Published:

From Aso Villa in Maitama Abuja, Army HQ, Police HQ, SSS HQ to Gidan Dan Baki on the Kaduna-Abuja road is 114km.

Bandits control a road 1 hour away from the seat of power in Abuja and it is ok?

We need a President that will smoke them out and restore national unity against evil





Osita Chidoka

March 2022

Share This