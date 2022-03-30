Ghana Vs Nigeria : CAF Doctor Dies In Abuja Stadium Stampede

Published:

Confederation of Africa Football’s doping doctor, Dr. Joseph Kabungo, has been confirmed dead.

Kabungo, a Zambian medical practitioner, was said to have died shortly after Ghana stopped Nigeria from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday.

There are reports that Kabungo died as a result of the stampede that occurred at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja before the commencement of the match.

However, another account blamed fans’ invasion of the pitch after the match for the doctor’s death.





British-Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, on his Twitter handle tweeted that the doctor’s death was confirmed after he was rushed to the hospital.





It was learnt that Kabungo’s family, the Zambia Football Association and the Government of Zambia had been informed.

Obayiuwana tweeted: “Sad news: I understand that an official for the @NGSuperEagles vs @GhanaBlackstars match (not a referee or assistant referee) died in #Abuja today.

“His name is Dr Joseph Kabungo from Zambia. He was on duty as Doping officer. He collapsed suddenly and died. Cause of death not confirmed yet. His family, the Zambia FA and the government of Zambia have been duly informed.

“If the death of #Zambian doctor Dr Joseph Kabungo at the #Abuja stadium was caused by being attacked by the #Nigerian fans who invaded the pitch, after the @NGSuperEagles lost the @FIFAWorldCup ticket to @GhanaBlackstars, @thenff would be in terrible trouble with @FIFAcom.”

A Ghanaian sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku, who was also at the venue of the match, alleged that the doctor was beaten to death.

While replying Obayiuwana’s tweet, Poku tweeted: “They beat him, he fell and they throded on him. He lost consciousness was rushed to an ambulance closer to the Ghana dressing for CPR. The entire Ghanaian contingent watched on as resuscitation attempts were made with oxygen mask. He was taken to hospital later and now this. Sad.”

The deceased, a former Mufulira Wanderers goalkeeper, also once served as Chongwe and Siavonga District Chief Health Medical Officer.

At UNZA, his mates fondly called him “Walter Zenga” after the Italian great goalie.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals billed for Qatar after the Super Eagles could only draw 1-1 with the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday.

The draw in this home leg of the qualifying competition’s playoff round came short of helping Nigeria’s pursuit of a seventh mundial appearance.

Both sides had drawn goalless on Friday in the opening leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Super Eagles had then needed an outright win at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

