Customs Impound Dangote Truck Loaded With 250 Bags Of Banned Foreign Rice

Published:

The Comptroller-General of the Customs Strike Force, Team A Unit, Mohammed Yusuf, has said his officers seized a Dangote truck loaded with 250 bags of banned imported rice.





Yusuf stated this on Thursday in Ikeja, Lagos, during a press briefing on a four-week operation of the agency in different parts of Ogun and Lagos states.





He noted that among items seized were three 20-foot containers of timber; 1,000 bags of 50kg rice; 3,143 pieces of used tyres; 320 bales of used clothing; 44 sacks of donkey hides and 137.3kg of Indian hemp.





“I am happy to state that within a period of four weeks, the reconstituted Strike Force Team ‘A’ has collected the sum of N648,300,986 as revenue through demand notices. It also made seizures worth a total duty paid value of N373,629,700.





“I want to reiterate very sternly that we don’t believe in settling down before executing our task in a sensitive assignment as this. Smugglers who thought they could take advantage of the recent changes to carry out their unlawful trade were disappointed,” he added.





Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested

The Public Relations Officer of the unit, Peter Duniya, confirmed that a Dangote truck was impounded with contraband.





“Dangote truck was one of the seizures we made,” he added.





Share This