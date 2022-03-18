Friday, 18 March 2022

Revealed : Genesis Of Bianca Ojukwu, Ebele Obiano's Animosity

Published: March 18, 2022


 

At yesterday’s inauguration, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain and wife of the Late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, was among those who arrived early at the venue. The ceremony was underway when Mrs Ebele Obiano came in and went straight to where Mrs Ojuwku sat, about four seats away from the seat reserved for her.


She began to nudge Bianca’s shoulder violently. Bianca got up and hit her, headgear removed. The audience was shocked.  Cameras rolled, android telephones snapped pictures and recorded videos while the dirty exchanges lasted.


According to the Nation, the genesis of the quarrel between Mrs Obiano and Mrs. Ojukwu dates back to  2019, during the  general election. At the primary, Bianca was running for Senate and was backed  by then  Governor Obiano, Ebele’s husband.


But her hope  to clinch the ticket was dashed at the last minute. Obiano’s  wife disagreed  with her husband .


After a deal with  Pastor Nicholas Ukachukwu, an Abuja-based politician, who would call himself prince  today, tomorrow deacon, or pastor et al. He got the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket.


The former governor caved in under the weight of his wife’s pressure.  But APGA was humiliated at the poll. The people rejected the candidate.


Bianca, who  was dumped at the 11th hour  got angry. She turned down overtures to forgive the former governor’s wife.


Mrs. Obiano came late when the inauguration was taking place and insisted she must drive into the arena.  The security agents told her there was no space. But, after a long drama, she was forced to walk in to the  arena. It was a short distance.  Less than a minute.


Three events happened.


At the launch of a book  written by  Ike Chioke on  Obiano,  500 distinguished Anabrarians were honoured . The highest  honour, Grand Commander of Anambra State, was bestowed on the governor’s wife, among others.


Three years ago, she was given an honorary doctorate degree  by the state-owned university, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu University.  The former governor  was the visitor.


Whatever she decided was final. Whatever she wanted she got, except on Soludo’s governorship.


For eight  years,  she was dreaded and most violent. After her husband’s re-election, she said she was going to be in charge and run the state for four years.


“Willy ran the first term,” she won the second. How? She claimed  she influenced her husband’s victory.


Mrs Obiano was propping up Ume Orji  in place of Soludo, but  her husband  said  it was   Soludo.


She said Soludo won’t  be loyal and that  APGA  would lose. The husband said no. The last day to the primary, between 11:30 and 1 am. She insisted Ume Orji should be the candidate. The husband refused, telling her he’s  the husband. “You  must listen to me. I am your  husband.” She flew into a rage , and ran  out of the house.


It took the combined efforts of men of the Department of State Service (DSS) and Police to stop her at their country home in Aguleri.


She was half-clad. She began to hit people with broken bottles, about four people in the house.


She was compelled to back Soludo.


Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: