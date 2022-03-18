2023: Northern Businessmen Buy N40m Presidential Form For Atiku

Published:

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has obtained the N40m Presidential form of the Peoples Democratic Party.





Atiku announced this on his official Facebook page on Thursday, adding that the form was procured for him by northern businessmen under the aegis of the North East Business Community.





He wrote, “Moments ago, the North East Business Community presented me with the PDP nomination and expression of interest forms.





“This was in fulfilment of the promise made when I visited the Jewel state of Gombe late last year. I can never thank them enough, and I will never betray the confidence they and other people of goodwill have reposed in me.”

Share This